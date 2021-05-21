News updates from HT: Fuel rates surge for 11th time in 18 days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fuel rates surge 11th time this month; diesel price rose over ₹3/lt in May

After a gap of two days, fuel rates jumped for the eleventh time in 18 days making petrol costlier by ₹2.64 a litre and diesel by ₹3.07 since May 4 as state-run retailers on Friday raised petrol rate by 19 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre. Read More

Jaishankar in US next week, to discuss vaccines and Indo-Pacific

External affairs minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is travelling to the United States this Sunday for a week-long trip to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York and hold a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss vaccine production, resilient supply chains and the Indo-Pacific. Read More

'We don’t discriminate’: Goa health secy on complaints of non-residents booking vaccine slots

Goa Health Secretary Ravi Dhawan said that the State would not ‘discriminate’ against people from outside Goa who are booking slots for Covid-19 vaccination via the Cowin app in Goa among the 18-44 age group, HT has learnt. Read More

Vaughan has ‘simple solution’ for IPL 2021 restart amid India-England Tests, calls it a ‘good deal all round’

It was reported yesterday that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to advance the five-match Test series between the two nations. Read More

Amendment in Central Motor Vehicles rules to promote clean fuel in rural India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified an amendment in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, with an aim to promote clean fuel in rural India. Read More

Aditya Narayan accepts Pawandeep-Arunita's love angle on Indian Idol is fake: 'Ye dhong hai. But you enjoy it no?'

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan says the romantic equations between contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan has been cooked up by the show's makers. Read More

When Madhuri Dixit and Malaika Arora wore similar saree and gave us two different looks

Malaika Arora and Madhuri Dixit have a very different sartorial vibe, wouldn't you agree? But what would you say if we tell you that the two heartthrobs recently wore the same saree? Read More

How to protect children from Covid till vaccines arrive? Top doctor answers

As India continues to face the Covid second wave, experts have now warned of a third wave that they say may be more harmful for children. Watch