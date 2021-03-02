Home / India News / News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens partially after a month and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens partially after a month and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Vehicular movement to Ghaziabad from Delhi through Ghazipur border has been partially restored since Monday evening, (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Ghazipur border partially reopens

Vehicular movement to Ghaziabad from Delhi through Ghazipur border has been partially restored since Monday evening, over a month after all the carriageways on the border were closed and traffic was diverted. Read More

Bengal: How the Left diluted its own politics to try and outmanoeuvre TMC

On February 28, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)-led Left Front kicked off its campaign for the forthcoming West Bengal elections with its customary rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds. Read More

TRP scam: Bombay high court grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

The Bombay high court on Tuesday, granted bail to former Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta who has been booked in the TRP manipulation case by Mumbai police. Read More

2021 TVS Star City Plus launched with disc brakes

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 edition of the Star City Plus motorcycle in India at 68,465 (ex-showroom Delhi). Read More

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rare flowering shrub East-Himalayan Eranthemum photographed 1st time in Manipur

Plea in SC seeks a transgender welfare board to address social welfare issues

'There were some glitches on Co-Win but..' Harsh Vardhan explains

Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving

‘For a dislocated thumb to take that long': Gavaskar asked if Jadeja walks into the team despite Axar’s performance

When Ravindra Jadeja dislocated his thumb during the third Test against Australia in January, people wondered who might come into the team to replace him. Read More

Shraddha Kapoor shows right way to do beach wedding looks in custom made lehenga

Picking outfits for a destination wedding is not that simple, and especially, if the wedding is at a beach. Read More

Dhamaka teaser: Kartik Aaryan is a nervous news anchor reporting on terror attack. Watch

Kartik Aaryan plays a 'frustrated ex-anchor' in upcoming film Dhamaka. A departure from him usual romantic roles, Dhamaka will release on Netflix, and its first teaser was shared on Tuesday. Read More

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi plucks tea leaves at tea garden in poll bound Assam

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited the Sadharu tea garden in Assam and interacted with workers. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest in delhi ghazipur west bengal assembly elections 2021 trp manipulation case axar patel shraddha kapoor kartik aaryan west bengal polls
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP