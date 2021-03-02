News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens partially after a month and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Ghazipur border partially reopens

Vehicular movement to Ghaziabad from Delhi through Ghazipur border has been partially restored since Monday evening, over a month after all the carriageways on the border were closed and traffic was diverted. Read More

Bengal: How the Left diluted its own politics to try and outmanoeuvre TMC

On February 28, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)-led Left Front kicked off its campaign for the forthcoming West Bengal elections with its customary rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds. Read More

TRP scam: Bombay high court grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

The Bombay high court on Tuesday, granted bail to former Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta who has been booked in the TRP manipulation case by Mumbai police. Read More

2021 TVS Star City Plus launched with disc brakes

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 edition of the Star City Plus motorcycle in India at ₹68,465 (ex-showroom Delhi). Read More

‘For a dislocated thumb to take that long': Gavaskar asked if Jadeja walks into the team despite Axar’s performance

When Ravindra Jadeja dislocated his thumb during the third Test against Australia in January, people wondered who might come into the team to replace him. Read More

Shraddha Kapoor shows right way to do beach wedding looks in custom made lehenga

Picking outfits for a destination wedding is not that simple, and especially, if the wedding is at a beach. Read More

Dhamaka teaser: Kartik Aaryan is a nervous news anchor reporting on terror attack. Watch

Kartik Aaryan plays a 'frustrated ex-anchor' in upcoming film Dhamaka. A departure from him usual romantic roles, Dhamaka will release on Netflix, and its first teaser was shared on Tuesday. Read More

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi plucks tea leaves at tea garden in poll bound Assam

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited the Sadharu tea garden in Assam and interacted with workers. Watch