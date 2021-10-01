Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Govt declares Chacha Chaudhary mascot for Namami Gange Programme and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Chacha Chaudhary, created by Pran, was an unlikely superhero - an old man who fought crime using his wit and at times a bamboo stick. 



Govt declares Chacha Chaudhary mascot for Namami Gange Programme. Here's why

Famous Indian comic book character Chacha Chaudhary was declared as the mascot of the Union government’s 'Namami Gange Programme' at an executive committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Friday. Read more

Petrol, diesel rates soar to an all-time high as global oil prices soften

Prices of fuel soared to another record level on Friday with petrol in Delhi surging to 101.89 per litre and diesel at 90.17 as state-run retailers raised their rates by 25 paise and 30 paise respectively even as international oil markets softened on prospects of supply ease by the oil cartel. Read more

Covishield: What India and UK's new travel rules making quarantine must mean

From October 4, India and the United Kingdom will implement their new international travel rules gearing up for a post-vaccination time, though the vaccination status will not be accepted in either of the countries. Read more

Railways runs first AC-parcel train using passenger coaches

Indian Railways on Friday operated its first air-conditioned parcel train where it used passenger coaches to carry cargo like chocolates and snacks. The parcel train was operated by the Northern Railways. Read more

Sonakshi Sinha says her first serious relationship was in her 20s, lasted over 5 years: 'It was a long one'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has said that she had her first real relationship only after she was already 20, and that it was ‘a long one’. Read more

IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan provides major update on Andre Russell’s injury

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday provided a major update on the fitness of all-rounder Andre Russell and pacer Lockie Ferguson. Read more

Blood cancer common myths debunked by expert

Blood cancers occur when the body produces large number of immature blood cells that are unable to function properly, preventing normal functioning and blocking the bone marrow that prevents infections. Read more

 

