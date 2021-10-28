Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Gujarat eases night curfew, allows full capacity in cinemas and all the latest news

Deserted street during night curfew in Surat.(ANI )
Published on Oct 28, 2021 08:57 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Covid-19: Gujarat govt eases night curfew timings, allows cinemas to run at full capacity

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced a slew of relaxations in restrictions that have been in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan poses with team of lawyers after Aryan's bail in drugs case

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday posed with the team of lawyers that has been fighting for Aryan Khan's bail in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. Read more

‘Pretending to be blind, deaf’: Rahul attacks BJP over Tripura violence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the government over the alleged attacks on mosques and Muslim neighborhoods in north Tripura on Twitter. Gandhi in a tweet said that the government was ‘pretending’ that there is no problem in the northeastern state. Read more

Covid-19 death toll crosses 30,000-mark in Kerala with 708 related fatalities on Thursday

The Covid-19-related death toll in Kerala on Thursday crossed the 30,000-mark with 708 related fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, a bulletin from the state health department showed. Read more

Pakistan, Afghanistan gear up for the other growing cricket rivalry

Pakistan have faced Afghanistan only once before in a T20 match, which they won. But that was pre-Rashid Khan. In their last two ODIs, Afghanistan have run them close. Read more

AbRam Khan runs to balcony, waves at fans outside Mannat after brother Aryan Khan gets bail. See pics

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the cruise-drug case, Aryan's younger brother AbRam Khan was spotted by the media at his home, Mannat, in Mumbai. Read more

