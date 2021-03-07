News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan says India is in 'pandemic endgame' and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Harsh Vardhan says India is in the endgame of Covid-19 pandemic
"We are in the end game of the COVID-19 pandemic in India" and to succeed at this stage, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said, politics should be kept out the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Read more
How women’s clothes became the first line of defence for protesters in Myanmar
Several photographs from multiple protest sites in Myanmar have made their way to social media in which pro-democracy demonstrators can be seen using women’s clothes as the first line of defence. Read more
'India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world': Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday hailed Team India’s emphatic series win against Joe Root & Co. Read more
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at Wriddhiman Saha’s son’s birthday party. See photos
Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, made a joint appearance at the birthday bash of cricketer Wriddhiman Saha’s son, Anvay, who turned one on Saturday. Read more
‘Pure cobra...’: Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP ahead of West Bengal polls
After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday raised a new poll slogan "Ek chhobole chhobi" (finish in one attack), in a veiled attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Watch here
Goa Cong says Centre's new OCI notification will 'finish Goans working abroad'
Harsh Vardhan says India is in the endgame of Covid-19 pandemic
Ashok Gehlot says Centre should increase spending on Covid-19 research
Rohingyas in Jammu fear deportation to Myanmar after police detain over 150
- Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities.
Bachendri Pal to lead all women team aged above 50 in Himalayan expedition
- The 10-member team will commence the journey from the misty mountains of Arunachal Pradesh at Bomdila and will then enter Bhutan.
Activist withdraws complaint that led to Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation
- In a letter to the Cubbon Park police station, Dinesh Kalahalli said that the complaint had taken a sinister turn wherein the character of the alleged victim was being questioned.
Lawyer seeks mask violation case against Raj Thackeray
Delhi entering endemic phase of Covid-19, pandemic phase over: Satyandar Jain
Bihar police suspend 2 cops for forcing man to walk with son’s body for 3 km
- The police headquarters took action after a picture of the man walking with his son's decomposed body in a plastic bag was widely shared on social media.
FICCI's Overall Business Confidence Index has witnessed a decadal high of 74.2
Satellite set for Mar 28 launch will provide real time images of India's borders
IT department finds ₹1000 crore undisclosed income at TN jeweler's premises
‘Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?' Omar Abdullah taunts BJP
- Omar Abdullah chided BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who was quoted a saying the "Bengal will become like Kashmir" if the Trinamool Congress returns to power in the assembly election.
Farm laws made for farmers or for Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ friends?: Priyanka Gandhi
