Harsh Vardhan said people should trust the science behind vaccines.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan says India is in 'pandemic endgame' and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:06 PM IST

Harsh Vardhan says India is in the endgame of Covid-19 pandemic

"We are in the end game of the COVID-19 pandemic in India" and to succeed at this stage, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said, politics should be kept out the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Read more

How women’s clothes became the first line of defence for protesters in Myanmar

Several photographs from multiple protest sites in Myanmar have made their way to social media in which pro-democracy demonstrators can be seen using women’s clothes as the first line of defence. Read more

'India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world': Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday hailed Team India’s emphatic series win against Joe Root & Co. Read more

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at Wriddhiman Saha’s son’s birthday party. See photos

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, made a joint appearance at the birthday bash of cricketer Wriddhiman Saha’s son, Anvay, who turned one on Saturday. Read more

‘Pure cobra...’: Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP ahead of West Bengal polls

After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday raised a new poll slogan "Ek chhobole chhobi" (finish in one attack), in a veiled attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Watch here

Girish Chodankar further claimed that after the new notification, children of OCIs will not be able to study in India at par with other Indian citizens.(Image via Twitter)
india news

Goa Cong says Centre's new OCI notification will 'finish Goans working abroad'

ANI, Panjim
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Girish Chodankar further claimed that non-resident Goans abroad will now not be able to send money to their families in India without having to go through the hardships of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations.
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing during the 62nd Delhi State Annual Medical Conference 'MEDICON 2021', in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Harsh Vardhan says India is in the endgame of Covid-19 pandemic

PTI, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:30 PM IST
We are in India, has emerged as the world's pharmacy, and it supplied 5.51 crore Covid-19 vaccines to 62 different countries, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.
"Centre should increase the budget for Covid-19-related research," Ashok Gehlot said.(HT Photo)
india news

Ashok Gehlot says Centre should increase spending on Covid-19 research

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Claiming that the US and UK are carrying out Covid-19-related research at a cost of USD 1 billion and 18.5 million pounds, Gehlot said the Union government has allocated only 2,663 crore for health research in budget.
Rohingyas living in Jammu said they were concerned about the weekend's detentions and the threat of deportation. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)(AP)
india news

Rohingyas in Jammu fear deportation to Myanmar after police detain over 150

Reuters, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities.
The Himalayas are commonly called the ‘Third Pole’ — the first and second being the North and South ones — because of the scale of the ice there.(Pixabay)
india news

Bachendri Pal to lead all women team aged above 50 in Himalayan expedition

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • The 10-member team will commence the journey from the misty mountains of Arunachal Pradesh at Bomdila and will then enter Bhutan.
Former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. ((Twitter/@BYRBJP))
india news

Activist withdraws complaint that led to Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • In a letter to the Cubbon Park police station, Dinesh Kalahalli said that the complaint had taken a sinister turn wherein the character of the alleged victim was being questioned.
The application, which was submitted in Kranti Chowk police station, seeks that Raj Thackeray be charged under relevant provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act.(HT Photo)
india news

Lawyer seeks mask violation case against Raj Thackeray

PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Advocate Ratnakar Choure, in his application, has stated he saw a news programme that showed Thackeray traveling from Mumbai to Nashik without wearing a mask.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain a health care centre in Daryaganj, (PTI)
india news

Delhi entering endemic phase of Covid-19, pandemic phase over: Satyandar Jain

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:32 PM IST
"Coronavirus is not going to end completely... we will have to learn to live with it," the minister said.
The two policemen were charged with dereliction of duty.(Representative photo/PTI)
india news

Bihar police suspend 2 cops for forcing man to walk with son’s body for 3 km

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:10 PM IST
  • The police headquarters took action after a picture of the man walking with his son's decomposed body in a plastic bag was widely shared on social media.
"Lack of adequate export incentives is also making it difficult for Indian entrepreneurs to compete globally," the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) stated.(Bloomberg)
india news

FICCI's Overall Business Confidence Index has witnessed a decadal high of 74.2

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:04 PM IST
The Index had stood at 70.9 in the previous survey and 59 a year ago, noted the survey. It revealed recovery of demand conditions, improved capacity utilisation and a promising outlook on various operational parameters.
The launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10 rocket was originally planned for March 5 last year but postponed a day before the blast-off due to technical reasons.(Isro official website)
india news

Satellite set for Mar 28 launch will provide real time images of India's borders

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:55 PM IST
GISAT-1 is slated to be lofted into space by GSLV-F10 rocket from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, about 100 kms north of Chennai.
"Bogus cash credits from its branches, cash credits in dummy accounts in the guise of advance for purchases, unexplained cash deposits during the demonetization period, bogus outstanding sundry creditors and huge unexplained stock variations were detected in the search operation," IT department said. (MINT File photo )
india news

IT department finds 1000 crore undisclosed income at TN jeweler's premises

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:38 PM IST
A statement released by the Finance Ministry today said that unaccounted cash of 1.2 crores has been seized so far in the investigation.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah(HT File Photo)
india news

‘Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?' Omar Abdullah taunts BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Omar Abdullah chided BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who was quoted a saying the "Bengal will become like Kashmir" if the Trinamool Congress returns to power in the assembly election.
“Shouldn’t the Prime Minister and the Centre show respect to the protesting farmers who have been camping in Delhi? Are they (farmers) so worthless that you can’t even meet them?” Gandhi asked.(ANI Photo)
india news

Farm laws made for farmers or for Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ friends?: Priyanka Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:16 PM IST
“Today 100 days are over, lakhs of farmers have been stationed at several border points in Delhi… If these farm laws were made for you, then why are you still stationed here?” she asked during the gathering.
