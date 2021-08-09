News updates from HT: Heavy rain in UP, flood alert issued in many districts and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Heavy rains pour misery in Uttar Pradesh, flood alert in many districts
A flood-like situation was witnessed in parts of Uttar Pradesh as heavy rains pounded several districts. Read More
Three minor sisters burnt to death as cylinder catches fire in UP
Three minor sisters died of burn injuries when a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder caught fire in their house in Imamgarh village of Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, late Sunday evening, police said on Monday. Read More
Public, private investors stare at ₹1.8 lakh crore if Vodafone Idea collapses
The Centre is discussing ways to keep Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) afloat, including cash infusion, to minimise stress in the telecom sector. Read More
Former India wicket-keeper says Ashwin's competition is not with Jadeja but with another Indian all-rounder in England
When India captain Virat Kohli announced the playing XI for the first Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, there was an unexpected call. Read More
Juhi Chawla breaks silence, shares video on fight against 5G tech: 'I'll let you decide if it was publicity stunt'
Actor Juhi Chawla has broken her silence over the Supreme Court dismissing her lawsuit related to the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India in June. Read More
Hyundai N Line models to make India debut at long last
Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced it will drive in the first of several N Line models in the country this year in what could well be one of the best automotive news for driving enthusiasts here. Read More
When Kiara Advani wore Janhvi Kapoor's ₹7k lilac airport dress for Shershaah promotions
Shershaah actor Kiara Advani's wardrobe is full of eccentric style statements that make us want to steal every piece from her repertoire. Read More
Fish with human-like teeth caught in the US. Pics go viral
The Internet has a lot of bizarre stuff to showcase and this fish with human-like teeth is probably the newest one that you just can’t miss. Read More