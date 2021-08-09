Former India wicket-keeper says Ashwin's competition is not with Jadeja but with another Indian all-rounder in England

When India captain Virat Kohli announced the playing XI for the first Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, there was an unexpected call. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was excellent in the home Test series against England in February and March this year, was not included in the playing XI.

Ashwin had also picked four wickets in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in July, and also had a county stint with Surrey in which he picked six wickets in the 2nd innings.

But allrounders Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja were picked in his place in the playing XI. After the rain-curtailed first Test ended in a draw, fans are wondering if Ashwin may get a chance over Jadeja, who picked just one wicket in the match, bowled only 3 overs in the first innings, but was one of the only two Indian players to get a fifty in the match.

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes that Ashwin's competition in the playing XI is not Jadeja, but allrounder Shardul Thakur who picked four wickets in the match. He also added that Jadeja's direct competition in the playing XI would be with Hanuma Vihari.





“Lot of people have been asking this question and talking about how there is a competition between Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. But personally, I think it is not between Jadeja and Ashwin, it’s more between Shardul and Ashwin. That’s more of a tactical decision that the Indian management needs to make,” Deep Dasgupta said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

“As far as competition is concerned, I think it’s more between him and Hanuma Vihari, whom do you play at no.6," he added.

But Dasgupta insisted that he believes India would go ahead with the same combination in the 2nd Test which begins next Thursday and will be played at Lord's.

“I would be really surprised if they make any changes for the second Test match. As far as the fast bowling is also concerned, they have bowled a total of 150 overs, that’s all right. Also, the fact that there was this one month break before this Test match. They have had enough time to relax and chill and rest," he signed off.