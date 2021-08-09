'He has been outstanding': Butt names Indian player who deserves 'a lot of credit' for display in first Test

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant displayed a fantastic showing in the first Test against England behind the stumps. In the first innings, he picked three crucial catches as India bowled out the hosts for 183. In the 2nd innings, Pant did even better to pick up four catches, as the Virat Kohli-led side bundled out England for 303.

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt praised Pant's glovework in the Nottingham Test and said that it is not easy to keep wickets on hard England surfaces.

“Rishabh Pant deserves a lot of credit. It is very difficult to keep wickets in England and he has been outstanding," Butt said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"He took catches to send back Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley as well. It was not easy, some balls even fell in front of him. But he was up to the task and provided the bowlers the support they needed behind the wickets," he added.

The former Pakistan opener also explained why Pant's 25-run innings for India was helpful for the visitors.

“Rishabh Pant’s 25 runs were important. He plays his own brand of cricket. If it comes off, it will look spectacular and people will glorify him. Under pressure, if you play freely and the ball hits the middle, then you look a million dollars but if you get dismissed then it can be otherwise. People will question your tactics but I think he did the right thing," Butt said.

"This is his natural style of playing and this is how he creates impact. Rishabh Pant provided impetus to the innings. His 25 may have been a small knock but it put England bowlers slightly on the backfoot," he signed off.