News updates from HT: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Delhi; IMD issues orange alert and all the latest news
Delhi rains: Waterlogging slows traffic in parts of city; IMD issues orange alert
Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging in the city which in turn created traffic snarl in several parts of the city since the morning. Read More
'Not just about Afghanistan': Biden explains reasoning behind US troops pullout
United States president Joe Biden on Wednesday, September 1, said that the decision to pull out US troops from Afghanistan was "not just about Afghanistan". Read More
At 158,880, August Covid infections in Maharashtra 33% less than July
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 4,196 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the number of infections recorded in August to 158,880, approximately 33% less than July. Read More
BCCI calls bids for two new IPL teams
The next edition of the Indian Premier League (2022) will feature 10 teams. Eight months after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave its approval to add two more teams to the league, bids have been invited through a tender process on Tuesday to kick-start the league’s expansion plans. Read More
KBC 13: Himani Bundela correctly answered this ₹1 crore question with a Radhika Apte connect. Can you?
Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra, became the first crorepati on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, which kicked off only last week. Read More
Milind Soman nails a headstand to stretch his mind, body and spirit in new workout video
Celebrated supermodel, actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's week began on a happening note as he celebrated his wife, Ankita Konwar's 30th birthday with his family. Read More