News updates from HT: Hoardings announcing new Afghan cabinet come up in Kabul and all the latest news

Hoardings of yet-to-be-announced Taliban govt come up; UAE aid reaches Kabul

As the Taliban have now finalised how they plan to govern the country, hoardings announcing the cabinet were being put up in Kabul, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Cultural Commission Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan tweeted photographs on social media. Read more

Tipped off about acid attack on Congress rally, says Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat has cited “two sources” and said they have been tipped off about an “acid attack” during their Parivartan Yatra in Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s constituency--Khatima. Read more

SC pulls up Centre as rules for certificates to kin of Covid deceased not framed

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Centre over delay in framing guidelines for issuing death certificates to families of those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency PTI reported. Read more

With only 50% of total capacity of Gandhi Ghat, Ganga Arti allowed in Patna

With only 50% of the total capacity of the Gandhi Ghat at a time, Ganga Arti has been allowed on the banks of the river Ganga in Patna. Permission to resume Arti on Saturdays and Sundays was sought from the district administration by state tourism in response to the demands made by the locals, officials said. Read more

Sidharth Shukla came home at 11, complained of discomfort at 3 am, didn't wake up in morning; mother tells Rahul Mahajan

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan has relayed what the late actor Sidharth Shukla's mother told him when he visited her on Thursday, hours after news of Sidharth's death first emerged. The actor was 40. Read more

Redmi 10 Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi today launched the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in India. The newly launched Redmi 10 Prime smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 smartphone, which the company launched in other global markets earlier this year. Read more

I would bunk school for practice: Sundar Gurjar

Sundar Singh Gurjar is famous for winning many accolades including the recent bronze medal in men’s javelin F46 event for India in the on-going Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. But only few people know Gurjar’s light hearted childhood tales, which are sure to bring a smile to your face. Read more

Flash floods drown New York area; dozens dead as people swept away