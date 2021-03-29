News updates from HT: Hottest March in Delhi in 76 years and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi records highest temperature in March in 76 years: IMD

Delhi on Monday experienced a severe heatwave and recorded its maximum temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years.

‘Ex-MLA’ Mamata will run away, says Nandigram rival Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday asked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to get letter pads with ex-MLA printed on them, after being subjected to a verbal attack by Banerjee earlier in the day.

Review panel as Bengaluru accounts for over 60% of Karnataka’s Covid-19 cases

Authorities in Karnakata's Bengaluru, which is witnessing a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), have constituted a panel to review the situation and take action to control the rise in infections.

‘He updated his batting software’: Aakash Chopra names India all-rounder who can score a ton if promoted up the order

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will breach the triple figures in 50-over format if he is promoted up in the batting order.

Ajay Devgn weighs in on his 'doppleganger' getting into a brawl in Delhi: 'I’ve been getting concerned calls'

Actor Ajay Devgn has responded to rumours that he got into a fight in Delhi recently. A brawl broke out in Delhi's Aerocity among two groups on Friday.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Together come together in Saba Ali Khan's Instagram tribute for Tiger Pataudi

Saba Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse of her father late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 70th birthday in 2011. The photo includes Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and others.

Holi 2021: ITBP jawans celebrate Holi at 17,000 feet, video wins hearts

A video showing jawans of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetian Border Police) celebrating and enjoying the festival of Holi has won many hearts online. The video shows some jawans dancing and enjoying the day at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh.

'Joota maar' Holi with shoes played in UP's Shahjahanpur, no distancing

While many places in India practised caution on Holi amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival was celebrated with full fervour in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.