IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Delhi records highest temperature in March in 76 years: IMD
A mirage seen along Rajpath, as the temperature soared in New Delhi on May 24. The red category alert was issued for severe heatwave conditions on May 25 and 26. (Amal KS / HT Photo)
A mirage seen along Rajpath, as the temperature soared in New Delhi on May 24. The red category alert was issued for severe heatwave conditions on May 25 and 26. (Amal KS / HT Photo)
india news

Delhi records highest temperature in March in 76 years: IMD

According to IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius in the plains and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:50 PM IST

Delhi on Monday experienced a severe heatwave and recorded its maximum temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the Safdarjung observatory, which provides the Capital’s representative, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, eight notches more than normal. "It is the hottest day in March since March 31, 1945, when the national capital recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius," Srivastava said, according to news agency PTI.

Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, data showed. According to the Met department, the weather stations at Najafgarh, Narela, Pitampura and Pusa recorded maximums of 41.8 degrees Celsius, 41.7 degrees Celsius, 41.6 degrees Celsius, and 41.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius in the plains and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi weather new delhi weather
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP