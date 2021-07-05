News updates from HT: How rich did Amazon make Jeff Bezos and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO today. How rich the business made him?

Jeff Bezos, the American business magnate, who is founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of one of the world’s largest technological organisations Amazon, will step down from the top position on Monday. Read more

Bihar to carry out Covid-19 vaccination only on 4 days every week: Report

The Bihar government has changed it norms to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported. Read more

Delhi weather: Partly cloudy sky with a change of thunder, lightning today

Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder, lightning on Monday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Read more

Covid-19: 13 districts in Jammu and Kashmir to see more relaxations from today

As Covid-19 cases started declining in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has announced that there will be no weekend lockdown in 13 districts. The daily night curfew, however, will continue from 8pm to 7am in these districts. Read more

Kapil Dev has his say on whether Rahul Dravid should replace Ravi Shastri as next India head coach

With Rahul Dravid coaching the Indian limited-overs team in Sri Lanka, many believe it to be a sign of things to come for the future of Indian cricket. Read more

Katrina Kaif copies Shanaya Kapoor's affordable tie-dye look for shoot, see pics

Katrina Kaif and Shanaya Kapoor seem to have found a shared love for tie-dye ensembles, and their most recent looks are proof of that. While Katrina is known for her girl-next-door style with voguish choices, Shanaya has become the poster girl for Gen-Z fashion that she often gives a glimpse of on her Instagram. Read more

Priyanka Chopra misses her ‘firework’ Nick Jonas, holds on to him in throwback photo

Priyanka Chopra wished her fans on American Independence Day by sharing a throwback photo with her husband Nick Jonas, and called him her ‘firework’. The picture was taken during a family barbeque in 2018. Read more

Sleeping lynx gets woken up by house cat. Clip is too amusing to miss

In an amusing encounter, a lynx that was sleeping on the porch of a house was woken up with a surprise. The old video, reshared on the subreddit ‘aww’ has again grabbed the attention of netizens and prompted some hilarious responses about the situation. Read more

Watch| ‘Modi govt working under…’: Rakesh Tikait on talks with Centre over farm laws