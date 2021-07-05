Delhi weather: Partly cloudy sky with a change of thunder, lightning today

Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder, lightning on Monday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The national capital witnessed cloudy skies on Sunday as well.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 26°C, and the maximum temperature was 40°C.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 149.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “The overall air quality is in the Moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and westerly. Long-range transport of dust from western dry arid regions and local emissions are expected to continue in the coming days. Moderate category is forecasted for the next three days. Dust (PM10) will be the lead pollutant for the next three days.”