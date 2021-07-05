Delhi allows stadiums to reopen without spectators from Monday: Check full guidelines here

The Delhi government has given permission to the city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from Monday but without spectators, according to an order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the DDMA said in its order on Sunday.

Last week, the DDMA had allowed gyms and yoga institutes to open with half their capacity, while capping the number of guests for weddings at banquets, marriage halls and hotels at 50.

Delhi now has less than 1000 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the number of active Covid-19 cases in the national capital has fallen to 992, the latest health department bulletin on Sunday showed.

With a surge in Covid- 19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, a lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19. The government started a phased unlock process allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31 with improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

Check what will open from today and what will remain closed

1. Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges will remain shut, and all kinds of gatherings, social, political, cultural, religious and otherwise, prohibited, according to DDMA order.

2. Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

3. Other prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so till 5am on July 12, the order said.