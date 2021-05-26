News updates from HT: IMA writes to PM Modi over Ramdev's remarks on allopathic drugs and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IMA writes to PM Modi on Ramdev statement, says clear-cut case of sedition

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take "action under the sedition charges” against Ramdev over his statements questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines and doctors and to stop the "misinformation campaign on vaccination” against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by the yoga guru. Read more

Uttarakhand’s global tender for Covid vaccine draws a blank; deadline extended

The Uttarakhand government has extended the deadline for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to respond to its global tender to buy the life-saving shots by about a week due to the absence of a response from any manufacturer. Read more

Haryana: Law to recover for damage to property during protests comes into effect

A law which allows the authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters who cause damage to property has come into effect in Haryana. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that the Act was notified by the state government earlier this month. Read more

Russia seeks to outmuscle US in Arctic with northern military base

"The enemy shall not pass," exclaims commander Ivan Glushchenko, standing in the glistening white snow that surrounds an ultra-modern Russian military base in the heart of the Arctic, the site of Moscow's stand-off with NATO. Read more

Sanjay Dutt is 'honoured' as he receives golden visa for the UAE, see pics

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed that he has received the golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Sharing a picture with the passport in his hand, Sanjay was seen posing with major general Mohammed Al Marri, director general of General Directorate Of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) Dubai. Read more

Now you can hide your like count on Facebook, Instagram

Instagram, back in July last year, had started testing a feature that would enable users to hide their like count. Shortly after in September 2020, Facebook had started testing a similar functionality on its platform. Now, nearly a year later, the company has rolled out this feature to its users. Read more

'Sachin, Dhoni were useful at their 50%, we don't have that calibre': Raja slams Pak's reluctance of testing new players

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has voiced strong opinions on the cricket system in Pakistan and called the board and management out for their reluctance to try out new players and give more chances to youngsters. Read more

Watch| WhatsApp sues Modi govt: Diverting attention from privacy policy row?