IMA writes to PM Modi on Ramdev statement, says clear-cut case of sedition

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take "action under the sedition charges” against Ramdev over his statements questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines and doctors and to stop the "misinformation campaign on vaccination” against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by the yoga guru.

“At this juncture, painfully we bring to your kind notice, the video claiming 10,000 doctors have died in spite of taking both the doses of the vaccine and lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine are circulating virally in the social media, as said by Mr. Ramdev, Owner of Patanjali products,” IMA said in its letter to PM Modi.

IMA was referring to a video of Ramdev in which he claimed that more than 10,000 doctors have died after getting two doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

The country's medical association said that doctors follow the guidelines and protocols issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare to treat millions of people. "If someone is claiming that the allopathic medicine has killed the people, it is an attempt to challenge the Ministry who has issued the protocol for treatment to us," it said.

In the letter to PM Modi, the medical body said that “we have lost 753 doctors in the first wave and 513 in the second wave” of the pandemic as they served on the front line. “None in the first wave could receive the vaccine and the majority who had died in the second wave also couldn't take their vaccine for various reasons. Now deceitfully attributing 10000 people have died in spite of two doses of vaccination, is a deliberate move to stall the efforts of vaccination to reach our masses and it needs to be curtailed immediately,” it said.

It pointed out that IMA has time and again stated that its respects, acknowledges and compliments all systems of medicine, “especially our Indian system of Ayurvedic Medicine, as each system is helping our people differently. “We opposed certain drugs promoted without the approval of Ministry as a curative drug. We are pained to witness the great services rendered by nearly 10 lakh of modern medical doctors in the forefront to work with dedication to keep the mortality of our corona patients around 1 percent with the limited manpower and resources, which many developed countries couldn't achieve are ridiculed and called as a stupid system.”

The body of doctors appealed to PM Modi to take appropriate action against those “viciously propagating the message of fear on vaccination” and challenging the government’s protocols for treatment for “their vested interest in their company products”. “This in our opinion is a clear-cut case of a sedition and such persons should be booked immediately without any delay under the charges of sedition. IMA is committed to serving with the government in this Covid-19 war,” it added.

This comes after the Uttarakhand chapter of the top medical body sent a ₹1,000 crore defamation notice over his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine. Ramdev withdrew his statement on Sunday after receiving a strongly-worded letter from Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.