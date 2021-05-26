'Criminal act': Ramdev gets 1,000 cr defamation notice from IMA Uttarakhand

Yoga guru Ramdev has been served a defamation notice by the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA’s) Uttarakhand division for his recent statements questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines. According to news agency ANI, IMA said if Ramdev does not post a video countering his statements and tender a written apology within 15 days then ₹1,000 crore will be demanded from him. The six-page notice describes the remarks by Ramdev as damaging to the reputation and the image of allopathy and around 2000 practitioners, who are part of the association, PTI reported. It has said the remarks of the yoga guru was a "criminal act" under section of 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"I am ready for face-to-face with Baba Ramdev. Ramdev does not have a lot of knowledge about allopathy, despite that he is against allopathy and the doctors associated with it. He is making rhetorical statements," IMA’s Uttarakhand unit president Dr Ajay Khanna was quoted as saying by the news agency. Khanna added that Ramdev's rhetoric has reduced the morale of doctors working day and night in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “Ramdev is constantly lying to sell his medicines."

The yoga guru came under fire from IMA and several doctors, who demanded his prosecution over his statements questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines. Ramdev was seen reading out from his phone in the 140-second long video, which was shared widely on social media. “Allopathy is a stupid science. Firstly, hydroxychloroquine failed, the remdesivir failed… Plasma therapy effectiveness is now banned, the steroids have failed. Even Fabiflu and Ivermectin have also failed,” he said in Hindi.

IMA on Saturday sent a legal notice to the yoga guru over his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine. His Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, however, denied allegations by the top medical body. Ramdev was reading out a WhatsApp forwarded message in the video that has gone viral on social media, according to the statement by the Haridwar-based trust.

Ramdev withdrew his statement on Sunday after receiving a strongly-worded letter from Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. "We do not oppose modern medical science and allopathy. We believe that allopathy has shown immense progress in surgery and the lifesaving system and served humanity. My statement has been quoted as part of a WhatsApp message that I was reading during a meeting of volunteers. I am sorry if it has hurt anyone's sentiment," Ramdev said in his letter to the Union health minister in Hindi.