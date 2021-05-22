‘Ramdev was reading WhatsApp forward’: Patanjali on ‘allopathy is stupid’ video

Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust on Saturday clarified that yoga guru Ramdev has the utmost respect for medical science and said that Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s allegation that the yoga guru defamed allopathy and scientific medicine is untrue.

In a statement issued by the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, it was said that Ramdev was reading ‘a forwarded WhatsApp message received by him’. “Swami ji has no ill-will against modern science and good practitioners of modern medicine. What is being attributed against him is false and nugatory,” said the statement released by Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust general secretary Acharya Balakrishna.

In the 140-second long video, which has gone viral, the yoga guru can be seen reading out from his phone, where he is heard saying, “Allopathy is a stupid science. Firstly, hydroxychloroquine failed, the remdesivir failed… plasma therapy effectiveness is now banned, the steroids have failed. Even Fabiflu and Ivermectin have also failed.”

Yoga guru claiming Allopathy as stupid science. This pandemic brings new shock every day. pic.twitter.com/1W9ojVOIGY — Subhasree Ray (@DrSubhasree) May 21, 2021

“Everyone might not agree upon what I am going to say next but lakhs of people have died due to intake of allopathic medicines. More people have died due to allopathic medicines than due to lack of medical oxygen or shortage of beds,” Ramdev can be heard saying in the video.

Ramdev then says that he is not against allopathy or modern medicine or improvements brought about by science and technology in the field of medicine but the theories and the practices that are applied are not sufficient.

The yoga guru came under fire from the IMA and several doctors who demanded his prosecution over his statements. They wrote strongly worded statements to the government and said that Ramdev’s words cast a bad light on the sacrifices made by health workers during the pandemic and also misleads unsuspecting citizens of the country.

“The Union health minister (Harsh Vardhan) who himself is a practising modern medicine allopathic postgraduate and head of this (health) ministry, should either accept the challenge and accusation of this gentleman and dissolve the modern medical facility or boldly face and prosecute the person for his words of arson on the sovereignty of the country and book him under the Epidemic Act to save millions of people from such unscientific utterances,” the IMA said in a statement earlier on Saturday.

(with inputs from agencies)