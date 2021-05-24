Home / India News / Ramdev retracts remark after Harsh vardhan’s letter
Union minister Harsh Vardhan with Ramdev at the launch of Patanjali’s Coronil medicine, in New Delhi on February 19. (File photo)
Ramdev retracts remark after Harsh vardhan’s letter

The Indian Medical association, too, sent Ramdev a legal notice over the remark.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 02:36 AM IST

Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday said he was “withdrawing” controversial remarks against allopathic medicines and its practitioners, hours after Union health minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to rescind the remarks.

“Received your letter Dr Harsh Vardhan. In that context and to end the whole controversy over the conflict of different treatments with regrets, I am taking back my statement,” Ramdev tweeted.

Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to Ramdev, the Union minister said: “People of this country are extremely hurt by your comments against allopathic medicines, and doctors. Your explanation issued yesterday on your comments has not helped much in healing the hurt sentiments of people…”

(With inputs from Agencies)

