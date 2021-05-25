‘If allopathy works, why do doctors fall ill?’ Now Ramdev has this, and 24 other questions

Having been forced to withdraw his statement questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines, Ramdev on Monday asked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) if allopathy offered permanent relief for hypertension and diabetes. In an ‘open letter’ posted on his Twitter handle, Ramdev posed 25 questions to IMA, which had objected to his video clip running down allopathy treatment for Covid-19. He asked if allopathy offered relief from hypertension and type-1 and 2 diabetes. “Does pharma industry have permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis and asthma?” he asked.

Ramdev went on to ask if allopathy had medicines for fatty liver and liver cirrhosis. “Like you found a cure for TB and chicken pox, look for treatments for liver ailments. After all, allopathy is 200 years old.” The yoga exponent also asked if allopathy had a cure for infertility, could reverse ageing, or raise hemoglobin.

On Sunday, he was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which said that “lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for Covid-19.”

“We had written to the health minister about it and Delhi Medical Association had asked that an FIR be filed. But,if he is withdrawing his statement, it is good,” said Dr JA Jayalal, IMA chief.

Ramdev has courted controversy before with his remarks. Last year, his company launched Coronil after claiming it was a medicine for Covid, only to withdraw the claim months later. In 2012, he claimed that yoga could cure cancer and HIV-AIDS, drawing strict censure from medical councils. The next year, he claimed homosexuality was a disease and yoga could cure it, triggering outrage from both activists and doctors.

(With inputs from agencies)

