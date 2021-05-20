News updates from HT: Incessant rain brings temperature to 70-year low in Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi: Incessant rain brings day temperature to 70-year low

The maximum temperature in the Capital fell 16 degrees below normal, weather officials said, after a day-long spell of moderate rainfall, with Delhi recording a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday -- the lowest maximum temperature in May for at least 70 years. Read more.

G-SAP: Second tranche of bond buying worth ₹35,000 crore today

The second tranche of open market purchase of government securities worth ₹35,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) will take place on Thursday. This follows the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) announcement to this effect last week. Read more.

Google to roll out About this Result in search to tackle fake news

Tech giant Google announced a slew of new features at its I/O 2021 event to help users navigate the internet in an easy way. Among them is About this Result in Search feature which can help in tackling fake news. Read more.

Covid-19 cases down, Delhi begins preparations for third wave

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Delhi government has set in motion a plan to prepare for the next wave of Covid-19 infections in the Capital, which could require nearly 40,000 oxygen beds and 10,000 ICU beds, and potentially hit younger people, particularly children, harder. Read more.

Anil Kapoor grooves to Ramta Jogi in video shared by Sunita: 'My mad crazy husband, please keep entertaining me'

Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday celebrated his wedding anniversary and his wife Sunita Kapoor shared a throwback video in which he could be sen grooving to one of his popular songs from the 90s, Ramta Jogi. Anil and Sunita dated for 11 years before they tied the knot in 1984. Read more.

'He said, Maza aayega dekh': Raina narrates how he was greeted by Dhoni after being bought by CSK in IPL auctions

The camaraderie between former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina and ex-India skipper MS Dhoni is nothing new. Both cricketers share a strong bond between them and the fans have witnessed it time and again. Be it playing for India or representing Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, the duo has set a great example of companionship. Read more.

Singapore to file case against Delhi CM? Kejriwal's Covid comments cause storm

Singapore envoy to India commented on Delhi CM's remarks. The envoy hinted at a possibility of filing a case against Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal's Covid comments have caused a diplomatic flutter. Watch video here.

