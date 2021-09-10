Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi under Covid shadow and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi under Covid shadow and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi fetival, at Lalbaug in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In pictures: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated under Covid shadow for the second time

Devotees across the country on Friday worshipped Lord Ganesha for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities amid the Covid-19 pandemic for the second year in a row. Read more here

Jal Jeevan Mission to link tap water connection to Aadhaar

JJM has leveraged technology in other ways too. Sensor-based IoT devices have been installed for automatic data capture to measure and monitor the water supply. The online JJM Dashboard provides state/ union territory/ district and village-wise progress. Read more here

'He can lap you, late cut you; he's got all the shots': Gambhir identifies 'versatile' batsman from India's T20 WC squad

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels Suryakumar Yadav will prove to be an excellent option for India batting at no. 4 in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Read more here

RELATED STORIES

Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu doll up for Ganesh Chaturthi in ethnic wear

The Pataudi princesses are all dolled up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations beginning from today and while Kunal Kemmu is away for shooting a new film, Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of the festive celebrations back home with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in ravishing ethnic wear. Read more here

Bhoot Police movie review: Miscast Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor fail to elevate Scooby Doo-level script

Bhoot Police movie review: Despite enthusiastic performances by Saif Ali Khan and (surprisingly) Jacqueline Fernandez, the new horror-comedy relies too heavily on cliches to be more than mildly amusing. Read more here

Woman shares sweet tale about being adopted. Watch

“Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them,” these words by American businesswoman Leigh Anne Tuohy are perfectly showcased in this video shared on Instagram. Watch here

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
newsletter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Third-warmest August on record received lowest rainfall in 19 years

Kapil Sibal thinks BJP will use Taliban row to its ‘advantage’ in UP polls

Nagaland Guv shifted to Tamil Nadu, replaces Purohit who takes the post in Punjab

36th Rafale to have all India specific enhancements, arrives Jan 2022
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP