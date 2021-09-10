Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu doll up for Ganesh Chaturthi in ethnic wear

The Pataudi princesses are all dolled up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations beginning from today and while Kunal Kemmu is away for shooting a new film, Soha Ali Khan gave a glimpse of the festive celebrations back home as she and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu donned ravishing ethnic wear, making it impossible for us to take our eyes off the pretty mother-daughter duo. Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which is celebrated with great pomp and show by Hindu devotees in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

As Friday marks the first day of the festivities, Bollywood buffs are waiting on the edge for their favourite stars to step out or give a glimpse of their celebrations and leading the Tinsel Town is Soha who flooded the Internet with a slew of her stylish pictures with Inaaya. The pictures featured Soha donning an A-line cotton kurti in a pleasant sky blue colour that came with three-quarter sleeves and a deep V-necline to add an oomph factor to the Indian wear.

It was teamed with a pair of sky blue pants. A white embroidered floral yoke ran along the deep neckline, on the hem of the cuffs and the pants to ace the delicate look of the traditional wear.

Accessorising her look with a pair of dainty drop-flower earrings, Soha pulled back her tressesinto her signature ponytail hairstyle. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, she opted for a dewy makeup look.

On the other hand, Inaaya sharply contrasted her mother in a yellow gharara and kurti with red pippin and multi-coloured embroidery. A silver floral hairclip held back her bouncy tresses as she fondly cuddled with her mommy and a Ganesha idol sat on a decorated plate next to them.

Soha wished in the caption, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ! As we think about new beginnings and try to clear obstacles from our path let us celebrate and pray in a responsible way that does not set us back (sic).” She added, “Abide by the rules, wear your masks, do not congregate in numbers larger than those allowed - and if you haven’t already done so please do get vaccinated. #ganeshchaturthi (sic).”

Needless to say, the duo raised the bar of ethnic goals a notch higher this Ganesh Chaturthi and fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter