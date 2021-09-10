Woman shares sweet tale about being adopted. Watch

“Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them,” these words by American businesswoman Leigh Anne Tuohy are perfectly showcased in this video shared on Instagram. The clip is about a woman named Shikha telling about the bond of love that exists between her and her adoptive parents. There is a chance that the sweet video will leave you emotional.

Humans of Bombay shared the video of Instagram. “As an adopted kid, my parents are my angels- they chose to have me, they chose to love me!" they shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the woman’s parents hugging her and text explaining that she was adopted when she was just three months old.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared has gathered more than 75,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share love-filled comments.

“You are blessed dear,” wrote an Instagram user. “It is so beautiful,” shared another. “Aaaawwwww such an amazing story,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

