News updates from HT: India makes first move on trade agreement with EU and all the latest news

India makes the first move on trade and investment agreement with EU

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has written to his counterpart Valdis Dombrovskis last week to initiate the process for resumption of trade and investment negotiations following a decision in this regard arrived at the India-EU Leaders' Summit on May 8.

When to take Covid vaccine after recovery? After 3 months, says Centre

Those who have been infected by Covid-19 can take their vaccines three months after the recovery, the Centre said on Wednesday as it accepted the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19.

Govt asks WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy

The government has again asked WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy as it undermines "informational privacy, data security, and user choice" while warning the mobile messaging service provider it will take necessary steps in consonance with the Indian law if satisfactory action was not taken.

Delhi Covid-19 cases fall to 3.8K first time after April 5, positivity rate below 6%

After an interval of 45 days, Delhi on Wednesday saw a sharp dip in Covid-19 cases after 3,846 fresh cases were recorded, pushing the cumulative tally to 1,406,719, officials said.

MS came running, pulled him and said 'just go bowl bro': Uthappa narrates incident between Dhoni, Sreesanth, Australia

Robin Uthappa has revealed a hilarious incident featuring S Sreesanth, MS Dhoni and the Australia cricket team, narrating how the former India captain was good a managing the fast bowler from Kerala.

Kangana Ranaut shares message as celebs raise funds for Covid-19 relief: 'Don't beg from poor if you are rich'

A day after testing negative for Covid-19, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared 'lessons from the pandemic'. Taking to Instagram Stories, she penned down several points marking it her 'thought of the day' that 'might be complex or too evolved for few'.

Royal Enfield recalls over 2.36 lakh motorcycles over defective ignition coil

Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced a recall of its bikes including Meteor, Classic, and Bullet over a defective ignition coil. The recall affects close to 2,36,966 units of motorcycles.

Summer Salad or Sweet Potato Rosti: Pick your immunity booster recipe

Eating a healthy diet of whole grain cereals, fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts, low fat dairy products, lean meat and fish and low salt is important especially in current times of Covid-19 pandemic when one's immunity system is always on the radar of the virus.

Politics amid pandemic: Why India cannot afford BJP Vs Congress ‘toolkit’ war

While the country continues to face the brunt of the Covid second wave, politicians continue to bicker and politicise the pandemic. In the latest, BJP leader Sambit Patra shared screenshots of the alleged toolkit on a Congress letterhead.