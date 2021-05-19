Summer Salad or Sweet Potato Rosti: Pick your immunity booster recipe

Eating a healthy diet of whole grain cereals, fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts, low fat dairy products, lean meat and fish and low salt is important especially in current times of Covid-19 pandemic when one’s immunity system is always on the radar of the virus. While foods containing trans fats or processed and fried foods are to be avoided, it is essential to include rich food and nutrients to boost our immune system.

Since diet plays a vital role in beating chronic fatigue, we decided to share two recipes of Summer Salad and Sweet Potato Rosti this work week. Wednesday wellness is all about unique vegan and vegetarian recipes that are not only simple to make but also very appealing, both taste-wise and visually.

Hence, check out these immunity booster recipes of Summer Salad and Sweet Potato Rosti with pink cabbage salad and roasted pistachios that are easy to make and will surely help you to regain strength:

Immunity booster dish 1: Summer Salad﻿

Ingredients:

Bunch of baby spinach

2 mango slices

1 dragon fruit

2 sweet potatoes

1 cup soaked baked beans

3 tbsp of feta cheese

Handful of mint leaves

1 packet of sour dough

1cup of tomato mustard dressing

2 tsp chilli powder

1/4 cup of pomegranate seeds

Salt and pepper to taste

Squeeze of lime

Ingredients for the dressing:

1 large tomato chopped

1 small onion chopped

2 to 3 cloves of garlic

1 tbsp of coriander leaves

2 tbsp of mustard sauce

1 tbsp of honey/maple syrup

1 tbsp of virgin olive oil

2 tsp of chilli powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Spread the spinach leaves in your platter. Spread the fresh chilled mango slices. Make the segments in the dragon fruit. Place the chilled dragon fruit on the platter.

Chop the sweet potatoes into big pieces, grease them with oil, brush them with chilli powder and salt. Air fry or bake them till they are done. Squeeze lime juice on the potatoes and add them to the salad platter.

Add salt to the boiled baked beans and add them to the platter. Add the feta in the centre. Add the mint leaves and the crisp sour dough crostinies. Blend all the ingredients of the dressing together and keep it chilled.

When ready to serve, spread the dressing on the salad and sprinkle the pomegranate seeds on the salad. Vegans can omit the feta cheese

Immunity booster dish 2: Sweet Potato Rosti with pink cabbage salad and roasted pistachios

Ingredients:

For the rosti

2 large sweet potato, parboiled and grated

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch of pepper

1 tbsp oil

For the salad

Pink cabbage chopped lengthwise

1 to 2 red chilli deseeded and diced

Juice of a lemon

Pinch of salt and pepper

Chopped cilantro leaves

Chilli flakes

Handful of roasted shelled pistachios

Method:

Grate the parboiled sweet potato using the grater, mix half a teaspoon of sea salt and a pinch of cracked black pepper. Heat a large frying pan with a tablespoon of oil.

Transfer the potato mix to the middle of the pan, spread and flatten using a spatula until the layer is nice and thin, like a large pancake.

Turn the heat down to medium and fry the roast, covered with a lid, for 3-4 minutes. To flip the pancake without breaking it, put a large plate face down on top of the pancake and turn the frying pan upside down.

The pancake will fall on your plate, cooked side up. Add another 1/2 tsp of oil to the frying pan and once melted, slide the pancake back into the pan. Cook uncovered on medium heat for 4-5 minutes, until golden brown on the bottom as well.

While the rosti is cooking, stir fry the pink cabbage and the red chillies. Add the salt, chilli flakes and lime juice to the cabbage

To assemble, carefully transfer the rosti pancake to a large serving plate. Scatter the pink cabbage salad and cilantro leaves on top.

Drizzle with some extra lemon juice, finish up with a sprinkle of black pepper or chili flakes. Lastly, top the sweet potato rosti with roasted snd shelled pistachios. Enjoy!

(Recipes: Culinarian and Food stylist Vindhya Karwa, Instagram/vinsplate)

What we eat and drink can affect our body’s ability to prevent, fight and recover from infections even if no food or dietary supplements can prevent or cure Covid-19 infection. Good nutrition and healthy diets are important not only for supporting immune system but also for reducing the likelihood of developing other health problems like obesity, heart disease, diabetes and some types of cancer.

