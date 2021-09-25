News updates from HT: India, US say 26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India, US call for perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice

India and the United States on Saturday condemned cross-border terrorism and called for perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice. Both the countries issued a joint statement after a first in-person bilateral meeting under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. Read more

Sneha Dubey: Meet the IFS officer who gave fiery response to Imran Khan at UN

India again castigated Pakistan as it gave blistering retort to Prime Minister Imran Khan raking up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly. India said in its response that Pakistan, where terrorists enjoy free pass, is an "arsonist" disguising itself as a "fire-fighter". Read more

No decision yet on reopening of schools in Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday a decision on reopening of schools in the country’s financial capital was yet to be taken as it was a question of the safety of children. She said several factors would have to be considered before coming to a conclusion on the matter. Read more

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Jackie Shroff reveals how Suniel Shetty gave him his house for dad's treatment

Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty were the latest guests on Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 13. The two have been great friends for almost 50 years, and spoke about their bond on the show, including how they supported each other through difficult situations in life. Read more

Parineeti Chopra picks sizzling bikini and chic jumpsuit for Maldives: Which look is the best?

The Maldives is currently a favourite holiday destination for Bollywood celebrities. Parineeti Chopra is the latest star to escape city life for a holiday in the island nation. She is there with her family and has been sharing stunning pictures from her vacay. However, it is her wardrobe from the beach destination that has caught our eye. Read more

‘I call him my brother, always fight whether he should bowl slower balls': Dhoni praises Bravo's bowling show vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni lavished massive praise on Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo from his match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. Read more

Differently abled man creates record for walking fastest 20 m on hands

A video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram showcasing a record created by a differently abled man named Zion Clark has amazed people – and inspired them too. The video showcases Clark creating a record for walking fastest 20 m on hands in 4.78 secs. Read more