Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Indian Coast Guard aids firefighting operations onboard MV X-Press Pearl and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Indian Coast Guard aids firefighting operations onboard MV X-Press Pearl and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 09:03 PM IST
smoke billowing from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the eleventh consecutive day as vessels try to douse off the fire, in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, in Colombo.(AFP)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MV X-Press Pearl fire considerably reduced, no oil spill detected: Coast Guard

The MV X-Press Pearl has been burning for 11 days in a row off the coast of Colombo. Read more here.

Monsoon onset delayed, expected to hit Kerala on June 3: IMD

Monsoon is likely to hit India’s southwestern coast around June 3 instead of the regular onset date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Read more here.

Sunidhi Chauhan reveals why she is no longer a judge on Indian Idol, says she was told to praise contestants

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan is the latest celebrity to speak on the recent Indian Idol 12 controversy that began with singer Amit Kumar's visit to the show. Amit and Sunidhi have both claimed they were asked to praise contestants. Read more here.

'Earlier, teams used to plan easily against us': Shami says India pacers have forced oppositions to 'think otherwise'

Mohammad Shami says India's fast bowling contingent has not only forced teams around the world to take notice, but also pushed the oppositions to think twice before preparing pitches to host the Indian team. Read more here.

Amrita Rao jumps on the ‘jal’ wagon with hilarious clip after memes go viral

The clip shared by Rao on Twitter shows her holding a steel glass. As the video goes on, she offers the water with the dialogue ‘Jal lenge?’ (Would you like some water?) and then exits the frame only to come back with a funny surprise. Read more here.

Watch: Why ambulance driver left van, rode cycle to get Covid patient in Assam

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
marine pollution sri lanka mohammed shami
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP