Monsoon onset delayed, expected to hit Kerala on June 3: IMD

Monsoon is likely to hit India’s southwestern coast around June 3 instead of the regular onset date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The southwest monsoon was earlier expected to hit Kerala on May 31, but the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation along the Karnataka coast is halting its progress.

“The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3,” the IMD director general M Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The onset of monsoon depends on three parameters. If 60% of these weather stations situated in Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudlu and Mangalore report rainfall of 2.5 millimetres or more for two days in a row the onset of monsoon of Kerala will be declared on the second day, according to Mohapatra.

The above conditions have to be supplemented by the wind speed, depth of westerlies and the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR). The IMD chief said that the depth of the westerlies is not as much as the weather department had earlier expected and the rainfall parameters are also unfulfilled to declare onset of monsoon over Kerala.

The IMD last month said that India will receive normal rainfall this monsoon. Monsoon in India is vital for irrigation and its agriculture-based economy as farmers depend upon annual June-September rains to grow rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans. A normal monsoon could lead to higher agricultural outputs.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather has said that the onset of monsoon is likely to be mild and the conditions are favourable for its further advancement towards the other parts of the southern peninsula and also expected timely progress over northeast India.

The onset of monsoon over Kerala normally is June 1 which marks the beginning of the four-month rainfall season for India.