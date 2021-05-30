Home / Trending / Amrita Rao jumps on the ‘jal’ wagon with hilarious clip after memes go viral
Amrita Rao shared a hilarious clip on the 'jal lijiye' meme.(Twitter/@AmritaRao)
Amrita Rao shared a hilarious clip on the 'jal lijiye' meme.(Twitter/@AmritaRao)
trending

Amrita Rao jumps on the ‘jal’ wagon with hilarious clip after memes go viral

Amrita Rao’s funny take on the ‘jal lijiye’ meme-fest got a thumbs-up from netizens.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 07:56 PM IST

If you’ve been on social media platforms recently, you probably have come across memes featuring Amrita Rao offering water to dehydrated netizens tired of scrolling through the Internet or simply having a tough day. The amusing meme template went viral as the dialogue ‘jal lijiye’ from the 2006 film Vivah was shared by several netizens as well as brands. Now, Amrita Rao herself has joined the trend with a funny take on the meme.

The clip shared by Rao on Twitter shows her holding a steel glass. As the video goes on, she offers the water with the dialogue ‘Jal lenge?’ (Would you like some water?) and then exits the frame only to come back with a funny surprise. We won’t spoil the fun for you so take a look at the video:

Shared some four hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 4,000 views and tons of reactions. Rao’s funny take on the ‘jal lijiye’ meme-fest got a thumbs-up from netizens. While many shared some more versions of the meme, others appreciated Rao for her humour.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amrita rao vivah twitter meme + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.