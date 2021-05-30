'Earlier, teams used to plan easily against us': Shami says India pacers have forced oppositions to 'think otherwise'

Fast bowler Mohammad Shami says India's fast bowling contingent has not only forced teams around the world to take notice, but also pushed the oppositions to think twice before preparing pitches to host the Indian team. Shami is one of the senior members of India's pace battery, which arguably can be called the world's best fast-bowling unit.

Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav, Shami forms a lethal fast bowling pair that has made heads turn with their performances overseas. Ahead of the team's departure for the UK to play the World Test Championship final and a five-Test series against England, Shami threw light on the dominance shown by India's pacers.

"The best thing about our bowling unit is that we have 4-5 pacers who can constantly bowl at over 140-145 clicks. You can find 1-2, but to find 4-5 is tough, and we have that. We force the opposition to think what wickets they want to offer us. I don't think we've had bowlers who could bowl at this pace earlier, we never had 4-5 of them coming in units. Earlier, teams used to plan easily against us but today they are forced to think otherwise," Shami told India News.

Shami weighed in on the team atmosphere, explaining how the junior and senior members of the team revel in sharing information. Even on the tour of England, the experienced trio of Bumrah, Shami and Ishant would be keenly followed by youngsters Saini, Siraj and Prasidh, and that is what the pacer reckons makes this Indian team great.

"As seniors, our duty is to tell the youngsters to ask us things freely. Overall, the atmosphere and camaraderie between the juniors and seniors is amazing. The thing is, all of us will have to leave the game someday but it is important to think about what we are leaving behind, for the team and the youngsters. It's important to make your country, captain and the board proud," Shami added.