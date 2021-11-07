Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Inmates riot in UP's Fatehgarh district jail and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representative Image
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Inmates take control of UP’s Fatehgarh district jail after rioting

The inmates of Fatehgarh district jail in Uttar Pradesh have taken control of the correctional facility after rioting on Sunday morning and are holding a fe jail officials captive while attempts are being made to pacify them, officials said. Read more

Canadian firm snaps ties with supplier from China over use of North Korean labour

A major Canadian apparel company has cancelled a contract with a Chinese supplier and removed products from that source after a media expose showed that it was using forced North Korean labour. Read more

Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn bring the house down at Lilly Singh's Diwali party, Tesher makes them dance to Jalebi Baby

Priyanka decked up in a Sabyasachi kurta and pants, paired with a dupatta. She topped it up with sunglasses and a green necklace. Her look seems to have been inspired by Zeenat Aman's look in the song Dum Maaro Dum. Read more

Honda’s new SUV ZR-V to debut next week, likely to replace WR-V in India soon

Honda is all set to take the covers off a new SUV, codenamed ZR-V, on November 11 during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show or the GIIAS 2021. Read more

Malaika Arora is a literal firework in Manish Malhotra saree and backless blouse

Malaika Arora is a literal firework in a beauteous lemon green Manish Malhotra saree and a backless embroidered blouse for a photoshoot. She styled it with emerald jewels. Read more

Drone attack on Iraq PM: Explosive-laden UAV targets Baghdad residence

Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt early on Sunday. The incident occurred when al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad was hit in an apparent drone attack. Watch

