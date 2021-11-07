Inmates take control of UP’s Fatehgarh district jail after rioting

The inmates of Fatehgarh district jail in Uttar Pradesh have taken control of the correctional facility after rioting on Sunday morning and are holding a fe jail officials captive while attempts are being made to pacify them, officials said.

Officials aware of the developments said on condition of anonymity that the prisoners went berserk on Sunday morning as they pelted stones, set a part of the prison on fire and attacked the jail officials. Two deputy jailors Akhilesh Kumar and Shailesh Kumar were in their captivity, said an official.

The jail security guard and police fired tear gas to disperse the prisoners and regain control of the jail, but it did not work, the official added.

The official said that the inmates were angry following the death of an under trial inmate named Sandip Kumar while he was under treatment. The prisoners allege that Kumar was given delayed and wrong treatment, causing his death. The jail authorities have not commented on the matter so far.

Farrukhabad’s additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ajaypal Singh said the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and the district magistrate were presently busy pacifying the inmates at the jail premises.