Home / India News / Inmates take control of UP’s Fatehgarh district jail after rioting
india news

Inmates take control of UP’s Fatehgarh district jail after rioting

The official said that the inmates were angry following the death of an under trial inmate named Sandip Kumar
Senior district officials were presently busy pacifying the inmates at the jail premises. (Photo Courtesy Twitter)
Senior district officials were presently busy pacifying the inmates at the jail premises. (Photo Courtesy Twitter)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Copy Link
By Haidar Naqvi

The inmates of Fatehgarh district jail in Uttar Pradesh have taken control of the correctional facility after rioting on Sunday morning and are holding a fe jail officials captive while attempts are being made to pacify them, officials said.

Officials aware of the developments said on condition of anonymity that the prisoners went berserk on Sunday morning as they pelted stones, set a part of the prison on fire and attacked the jail officials. Two deputy jailors Akhilesh Kumar and Shailesh Kumar were in their captivity, said an official.

The jail security guard and police fired tear gas to disperse the prisoners and regain control of the jail, but it did not work, the official added.

Also Watch | ‘Babua, Twitter will give you votes’: Yogi to Oppn for ‘isolation’ during Covid

The official said that the inmates were angry following the death of an under trial inmate named Sandip Kumar while he was under treatment. The prisoners allege that Kumar was given delayed and wrong treatment, causing his death. The jail authorities have not commented on the matter so far.

Farrukhabad’s additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ajaypal Singh said the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and the district magistrate were presently busy pacifying the inmates at the jail premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out