News updates from HT: Iranian boat, packed with heroin, seized off Gujarat coast and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Iranian boat with heroin worth ₹150 to ₹250 crore, 7 crew members apprehended off Gujarat coast

An Iranian boat with seven crew members and a huge consignment of heroin was apprehended off the Gujarat coast in an operation carried out by the state Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard, an official said on Sunday. Read More

Ambika Soni out of Punjab CM race, CLP meeting deferred as Congress mulls names

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to elect the next chief minister of Punjab after Amarinder Singh resigned from the top post in the poll-bound state has been deferred, party leaders said on Sunday. As several names are being talked about as the next Punjab chief minister, senior Congress leader Ambika Soni has declined the offer for the top job, according to reports. Read More

Hope Captain won't hurt Congress interests, says Ashok Gehlot

A day after Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab stating that he was humiliated multiple times over the past few weeks, his Rajasthan counterpart and party colleague Ashok Gehlot said he hoped the former would not take any step that may harm the grand old party. He also expressed his hope that every Congress men, even if disappointed, would keep in mind the country's condition given the Fascist rule in place. Read More

Imran Khan does a U-turn, after praising Taliban, he defends Joe Biden

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan defended US President Joe Biden’s decision for the botched pullout of American troops from Afghanistan, insisting that it was a “sensible” move and Biden is being “unfairly criticised” for it. "There was so much unfair criticism of President Biden, and what he did was the most sensible thing to do," Khan told a Russian news channel on September 17. Read More

WATCH: 'Is PM a stuntman?': Congress MP talks about Modi's 'left and right hand'

In the latest edition of The Interview, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil speaks to Hindustan Times and talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's left and right hand. Speaking on the resignation of Vijay Rupani as the Gujarat chief minister, Gohil says that the former was made a political scapegoat by his party. He adds that the BJP leader was not able to work as a chief minister with free hands. The Rajya Sabha MP also responds to whether the Congress party is in deep slumber in the state of Gujarat. Watch the full interview for more.

MG Astor SUV, first impression: Loaded with tech, laced with style

MG Astor is all set to hit Indian roads in the weeks to come and stands as an ambitious offering from MG Motor India in a segment that is ferociously competitive and has a number of key players vying for every inch available. And while there is enormous scope because of the still rising preference for compact SUVs in India, each player needs to have its strengths clearly spelled out. Read More

'They can actually finish in the top two': Gautam Gambhir names team with 'advantage' in IPL 2021

The time has come. The IPL 2021 returns and how – by pitting the two most gigantic teams against each other in the curtain-raiser of the UAE leg. Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a riveting clash between the two IPL heavyweights. However, the second half is not just about MI or CSK. It's equally of high significance for the remaining six franchises as well. Read More

Artist recreates sounds of The Flintstones, viral video stuns people

There are many who grew up watching the famous cartoon show The Flintstones. A video of an artist again reminded people of the show and that too in a sweet way. There is a chance that the video that shows the artist recreating the sounds from an episode of the show will leave you stunned. Read More

Shilpa Shetty amps the hotness quotient in purple tie-dye saree with front slit

Ageing like fine wine and oozing oomph with every OOTD, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra dressed to kill again and set our social media feeds on fire with her sultry look in a purple tie and dye saree with front slit. Raising the hotness quotient, Shilpa gives a sexy twist to ethnic wear in the pre-stitched purple tie and dye saree with a front slit as she dolled up to shoot an episode of television reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, and the fashion police can't stop swooning. Read More

Samantha Akkineni says ‘don’t you have any sense’ as reporter asks her about Naga Chaitanya separation rumours, watch

Samantha Akkineni snapped at a reporter for asking her to comment on rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya as she was leaving the Tirumala temple. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she said, pointing to her head. Videos of the exchange are going viral online. Read More