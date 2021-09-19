Hope Captain won't hurt Congress interests, says Ashok Gehlot

A day after Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab stating that he was humiliated multiple times over the past few weeks, his Rajasthan counterpart and party colleague Ashok Gehlot said he hoped the former would not take any step that may harm the grand old party. He also expressed his hope that every Congressmen, even if disappointed, would keep in mind the country's condition given the Fascist rule inplace.

Sharing a post in Hindi on Twitter, Gehlot wrote Singh, a former Army captain, was a respected leader of the party and he hoped the latter would continue to work keeping the interests of the Congress in mind.

He wrote, “Captain sahab (as the former ) has himself said the party has given him the top responsibility for nine and a half years and he had fulfilled his duty of serving the people of Punjab with utmost sincerity."

“On a lot of occasions, the party high command has to take decisions based on feedback from legislators as it deems right in the interest of the party. I also personally believe that the Congress president chooses the chief minister only after facing the displeasure of many leaders who are in the race to become the CM. But while changing the same chief minister, they get upset with the decision of the high command. During such moments, one has to listen to their inner calling,” said Gehlot, who has been under pressure himself to accommodate his former deputy Sachin Pilot's loyalists in the cabinet.

In the wake of Singh claiming that his options were open following his exit move, Gehlot said the way the country was headed to due to the Fascist powers, it was a concern for every citizen. “Our responsibility as Congressmen doubles under such circumstances. We should rise above our personal interests and think about the party and our country in such times,” he further said.

On a signing not, Gehlot reiterated that Singh was a respected leader and he hoped the former would continue to work in the interests of the party.