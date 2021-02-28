News updates from HT: ISRO's first mission of 2021 today and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
ISRO's first mission of 2021 today; will launch Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Read more
Arvind Kejriwal to address 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut today
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will on Sunday address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut. The AAP has already announced that it is contesting the Assembly polls in UP in 2022. Read more
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in poll-bound Assam from March 1
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Assam on Monday (March 1) to campaign for party candidates for upcoming Assembly election. Read more
'If Ahmedabad pitch is acceptable, there'll be huge ramifications for world of Test cricket': David Lloyd
Former England cricketer and renowned broadcaster David Lloyd slammed the Ahmedabad pitch for the India vs England day-night Test, demanding answers from ICC. Read more
Ranveer Singh joins sister Ritika Bhavnani, parents for her birthday celebrations, did Deepika Padukone skip gathering?
Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner. Read more
Alia Bhatt or Mrunal Thakur: Who wore the ₹5k midi summer dress better?
Quite a few stars have been snapped wearing the same outfits and the latest Bollywood divas to join this group are Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur. Read more
Post on ‘weirdest snack’ sparks hilarious Twitter thread. Do you relate to any?
Have a snack that makes us happy is probably one of the most enjoyable things to do. It doesn’t matter what kind of snack one prefers; the motive is to feel good after having it. Read more
Jaipur: Robbers dig tunnel into house, steal silver buried under basement
Silver, buried inside ground in a basement, was stolen from Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The robbery was reported from a doctor’s house in Jaipur on February 24. Watch
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP, RSS of ‘destroying institutional balance’
- Gandhi said that the country requires a judiciary that is not penetrated by the RSS and the BJP.
Jab price capped, Co-WIN 2.0: India preps for Covid-19 vaccination drive phase 2
LIVE: Brazil records over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases; 1,386 deaths
ISRO to launch Amazonia-1 along with 18 other satellites today
Farm laws protests LIVE: Kejriwal to address Mahapanchayat in Meerut
- Farmer leaders depend on Kisan Mahapanchayats to garner support. Kejriwal to meet farmers in UP.
DMK leader humiliated lower caste people, judges: Madras HC
- The judge held that DMK leader's statement under question amounted to humiliation and insult to the oppressed community.
India sends funds to Taiwan to boost cooperation on traditional medicine: Report
More tests for Covid-19 needed, says WHO chief scientist
Rakesh Tikait to tour 5 states in March to drum up support for farmers' protest
Madras high court refuses to quash case against DMK MP
DEA secy takes additional charge of revenue dept
Onus on India after LoC ceasefire: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
2 held for ‘conspiracy’ to kill activist Sushil Pandit
Subordinate legislation: Power invoked by govt to ratify rules
