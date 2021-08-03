News updates from HT: J&K Police release list of 'top 10' active terrorists and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Top 10 targets': Jammu and Kashmir Police release list of active terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released a list of top 10 terrorists that it aims to target. The list was posted on Twitter by the Kashmir Zone Police on Monday night. It includes seven terrorists who have been active for some time and three relatively new recruits. Read more.

Border dispute with Assam can be resolved with MHA help: Nagaland CM

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said the border issue between Nagaland and Assam can be resolved with close supervision of the Union home ministry. Read more.

No additional quota for paralympic shooter Sharma, SC sends matter back to HC

The Supreme Court has allowed paralympic shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma to pursue his appeal before the Delhi high court after the International Paralympic Committee refused to allow Sharma’s name to be sent as an additional participant. The top court had on Monday directed the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) to recommend Sharma’s name for the Tokyo Paralympics. Read more.

Speed of Taliban’s assault on key cities exceeds Indian assessment

The speed of the Taliban’s assault on key cities in Afghanistan has exceeded an Indian assessment, with hundreds of fighters of the group engaging Afghan forces over the past week in a bid to capture provincial capitals such as Herat and Lashkargah. Read more.

Quality concerns delayed Covaxin supply, says top govt advisor

The supply of indigenously manufactured anti-coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has been delayed over quality issues in the first few batches of the doses that were produced at the company’s most recent facility in Bengaluru, a senior advisor to the government has said. Read more.

BMW Individual 740Li M Sport launched at ₹1.42 crore. Here's what's special

BMW India on Tuesday announced the launch of Individual 740Li M Sport Edition. The special edition BMW 7-Series sedan gets a host of exclusive features that make it distinctive compared to the standard 7-Series. Read more.

'He is the one who is going to win it for India': Brad Hogg makes big prediction for England Test series

It's finally time. The five Test series between India and England starts tomorrow with Nottingham hosting the first game. India will look to break their barren run in England, which has seen them lose the last three Test series – 0-4 in 2011, 1-3 in 2014 and 1-4 in 2018. Many believe this is India's best chance of beating England on their soil, including former Australia spinner Brad Hogg. Read more.

Watch: When Padmini Kolhapure greeted Prince Charles with garland and kiss, was 'left embarrassed' later

Back in 1980, when Bollywood was hiding their kisses behind dancing flowers and meadows, actor Padmini Kolhapure made jaws drop as she leaped in and confidently planted a kiss on Prince Charles' cheek during his visit to India. Read more.

Sonakshi Sinha slays it in a sexy green blouse and thigh-slit skirt worth ₹14k

Bhuj: The Pride of India actor Sonakshi Sinha asked her followers to go green but in style. Sonakshi's wardrobe is populated with the chicest outfits, be it the recent faux leather printed dress or pinstriped pantsuit. Her latest look in a co-ord sage green set is getting major approval from the fashion police. Read more.