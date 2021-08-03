Border dispute with Assam can be resolved with MHA help: Nagaland CM

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said the border issue between Nagaland and Assam can be resolved with close supervision of the Union home ministry.

Responding to a query by a Naga People’s Front MLA on the first day of the monsoon session of the state assembly, Rio said it was the desire of the Union home minister Amit Shah that all inter-state border disputes in the northeast be resolved before the 100-daycelebration of the 75th Independence Day is over.

Rio said he recently spoke to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on how to maintain peace in the disputed area.

Also Read | Following HC intervention, Nagaland modifies compulsory vaccination order

On a query whether Assam plans to set up battalion camps at strategic locations along the border, the government replied no official communications have been received on the same.

Assam and Nagaland share a 547-kilometre stretch of inter-state border. Disputes along the border were stated to have been going on since 1963 when Nagaland attained statehood.

The Supreme Court attempted to resolve the dispute amicably through mediation in 2010 but both the state governments rejected the report by the mediators.

Most recently, following a fresh standoff between forces of the two states in the Dissoi Valley reserved forest and Tsurangkong valley, a chief secretary-level meeting was held on July 31 where an agreement was signed to de-escalate the situation. It was agreed that both states would withdraw their respective forces from the disputed area. The process of widrawal of forces was completed on August 1, Rio told the House.

The July 31 agreement was jointly signed by Nagaland chief secretary J Alam and his Assam counterpart Jishnu Barua, Nagaland’s deputy chief minister Y Patton and Assam minister Ranoj Pegu.