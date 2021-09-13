News updates from HT: Jaishankar to participate in key meeting on Afghanistan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

EAM Jaishankar to participate in key meeting on Afghanistan this week

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will travel to Tajikistan this week to participate in a key meeting on Afghanistan and hold talks with counterparts from several countries, including Iran, on the rapidly evolving situation in the war-torn country. Read more.

CBI questions Bengal industry minister in I-Core chit fund case

A three-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned West Bengal industry minister Partha Chatterjee for two hours on Monday in connection with the I-Core chit fund case. An officer said on condition of anonymity that the agency was in possession of some video clips showing Chatterjee at a public event with Anukul Maity, the managing director of I-Core, who was arrested over alleged money-laundering of deposits received from investors in 2015. Read more.

2,097 govt personnel died of Covid during election duty in UP

A fresh tabulation by the Uttar Pradesh government has revealed that 2,097 government personnel died of Covid-19 infections while on duty in the three-tier panchayat election in April in the state, and a large number of them were teachers. Read more.

'Players feared they must've contracted the disease, were dead scared': Ganguly on why India didn't play Manchester Test

Sourav Ganguly, president of the BCCI, has broken his silence over India's decision to sit out the 5th Test of the series against England on Friday. Ganguly dismissed theories and reports that the decision to opt out of the Manchester Test was due to the IPL and instead revealed that it was indeed because of the Covid scare that hit the Indian camp. Read more.

BMW India launches X5 xDrive SportX Plus, price starts at ₹77.50 lakh

BMW on Monday has announced the launch of its X5 xDrive SportX Plus models in India. Available in xDrive40i and xDrive30d variants, the new model comes priced at ₹77.90 lakh and ₹79.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Read more.

Arjun Kapoor is unstoppable as he exercises to Chokra Jawaan at gym this Monday

All we need this Monday is a peppy song to pump up our drooping energies as we tackle loads of work piling upon our office desk and bring in the right zeal at the start of a new week, is Bhoot Police star Arjun Kapoor. From Russian kettlebell swing to bicep curls, Arjun's robust workout at the gym this morning is enough to brush aside our Monday blues. Read more.

Sonam Kapoor is ‘obsessed’ with her wall-mounted toilet, husband Anand Ahuja is unsettled by their bathroom. Watch

Actor Sonam Kapoor gave fans a tour of her London apartment, where she lives with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam has been sharing pictures from her apartment in recent days, and the actor also appeared in a special video feature in which she showed off her sprawling living room and ‘dramatic’ interior design preferences. Watch here.

