Arjun Kapoor is unstoppable as he exercises to Chokra Jawaan at gym this Monday

All we need this Monday is a peppy song to pump up our drooping energies as we tackle loads of work piling upon our office desk and bring in the right zeal at the start of a new week, is Bhoot Police star Arjun Kapoor. From Russian kettlebell swing to bicep curls, Arjun's robust workout at the gym this morning is enough to brush aside our Monday blues.

Taking to his social media handle, Arjun shared a video straight from the gym that gave a glimpse of his intense exercise session. Donning a grey cut sleeves T-shirt teamed with a pair of black shorts and a pair of white sneakers, Arjun accessorised his athleisure look with a smartwatch.

The video opened to the Bollywood hunk performing a round of Russian kettlebell swing and goes on to show him working out his muscles in lower and upper body with medicine ball exercises, seated cable row, running on spot and biscep curls while Chokra Jawaan song from his debut film, Ishaqzaade, played in the backdrop. He captioned the video, “Chokra Jawaan ho raha hai, phir se Day by day. Step by step. #WorkInProgress (sic).”

Benefits:

Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.

Apart from shaping a lean, toned and firm physique, kettlebells are great at working your glutes, increasing power endurance, bridging the gap between cardio and strength training and burning fat which aides in weightloss. The horn or handle of the kettlebell is often thicker than that of a dumbbell which helps in increasing grip strength.

Swinging the kettlebell can also have benefits on grip strength and it targets the practitioner’s glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings in lower body, back, shoulders and triceps in upper body and the core, all in one single move. It improves the strength, function and coordination of the posterior chain, develop speed and power with the clean and jerk and helps one in attaining the posture of a military soldier with a straight back, shoulders retracted, tight core and immensely better back health.

Bicep curls can make one better at other workouts as it involves flexing or bending the elbow which is a movement used in a lot of other upper body exercises. It can be performed in the comfort of one’s home to give a solid workout to the biceps, isolate them, achieve toned or lean muscles and also has tremendous effect towards weight loss by cutting down the fat in the upper arms.

Apart from building muscle size, boosting athletic performance and facilitating daily activities, bicep curls build strength in the upper arm, train shoulder to be more stable and teaches the practitioner’s core to engage. The exercise targets and stimulates the growth of the brachialis and brachioradialis which are the biceps muscles at the front of the upper arm and the lower arm and give sculpted arms.

