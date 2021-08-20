Arjun Kapoor’s pad work ahead of kickboxing is exactly the fitness inspo we need

Shaping and sharpening his style as a fighter, probably for his upcoming movie ‘Ek Villain Returns’, Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor was seen packing neat punches as he polished his pad work ahead of kickboxing session with coach Drew Neal. Inspiring fitness enthusiasts to get up and hit the gym this Saturday, Arjun gave a glimpse of his pad work with Drew, who is former world kickboxing champion.

Taking to his social media handle, Arjun shared the video that gave a glimpse of his robust workout on a terrace. The video featured the actor donning a blue cut sleeves T-shirt, teamed with a pair of black shorts and acing the athleisure style with a pair of grey sneakers, black boxing gloves and a blue cap worn backwards to amp up his boyish looks.

Standing in position opposite Drew, Arjun trained with his opponent and was seen doing a few reps of kickboxing routine as his trainer held the pad in front of him. Arjun captioned the video, “The fight is always against yourself. You just have to say that you are stronger than everything. You just have to pick yourself up and move forward. #WorkInProgress @drewnealpt (sic).”

Benefits:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

