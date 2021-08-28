News updates from HT: Jan Dhan Yojana helped further transparency, says PM Modi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On 7th anniversary of Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Modi says scheme ensured life of dignity for countless Indians

As the Centre is observing the seventh anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that the scheme has transformed India’s development trajectory and ensured financial inclusion and a life of dignity as well as empowerment for countless citizens. Read more

Efforts begin to save children from trafficking in five flood-affected districts of Bihar

Apprehending high violations of child rights and the vulnerability of children to human trafficking in flood-affected areas in Bihar, the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, has started preparing to stop such incidents in five flood-affected districts of the state with the support of local administration and the NGOs like Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) and Kailash Satyarthi Foundation (KSF) which have been working for child rights, officials said. Read more

TMC student leader allegedly assaulted in Tripura by ABVP activists, case filed

Tripura police on Friday lodged a complaint against a few Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on the charge of allegedly assaulting and confining a Trinamool Congress Students Parishad activist, officials said. No arrest has been made so far. Read more

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin moves resolution in assembly against 3 farm laws

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday moved a resolution opposing the three contentious farm laws of the central government in the state assembly, which was adopted through a voice vote. Read more

Vikas Khanna shares video of his dog Plum’s first beach visit. Watch

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna often takes to Instagram to share videos of his pet dog Plum. Capturing the different antics of the pooch, the posts involving the dog often leave people with a smile. Case in point, this share by the chef about his fur baby’s first beach visit. Read more

Nora Fatehi teams all-black top and leather pants with boots and bag worth more than ₹3 lakh

Be it Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora or Bollywood's rising fashionista Nora Fatehi, leather pants have become a sartorial favourite of all the biggest names in the film industry. This chic ensemble can easily elevate an off-duty look, and dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi served an example for same for her airport look last night. Read more

'Mental fortitude at its best': Cricket fraternity lauds Cheteshwar Pujara's innings on Day 3 at Headingley

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara showcased his class with the bat as he went on to score an unbeaten 91 runs on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Headingley. Pujara, who was dismissed for 1 in the first innings, and has been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, came on to bat after opener KL Rahul was dismissed for just 8. Read more

Unrealised film with Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen to completion, says Rumy Jafry

Chehre writer-director Rumy Jafry has spoken about the script that he was working on with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that he will 'surely' make the movie. Read more