Unrealised film with Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen to completion, says Rumy Jafry

Chehre writer-director Rumy Jafry has spoken about the script that he was working on with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that he will 'surely' make the movie.

In an interview with a leading daily, Rumy Jafry said, "Now that Chehre is out there, I found the opportunity to pull out the script I wrote for Sushant and I read it. Now I have to decide with whom to make the film and when to make it. You know, each time I looked at the script it reminded me of Sushant, so I used to put it back on the shelf. It has been over a year now and it was his favourite script, so I will surely make it.’’

According to the report, Rumy’s film for Sushant was planned on the sets of his recently released film Chehre. He was set to direct a romantic drama, that would've also featured Rhea Chakraborty, as per news agency PTI. Rumy also said that Sushant was keen to work on the new movie.

Earlier, speaking to the leading daily, Rumy had said, “Sushant was gung-ho about the project. He was excited and kept telling me to begin workshops and rehearsals soon.”

Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant at the time of his death. She was arrested on suspicion of procuring drugs for him and spent almost a month in jail before she got bail. Sushant's family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. However, she has denied the allegations.

Chehre is her first after the death of Sushant. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Chehre producer Anand Pandit has supported Rhea. Recently, in an interview with News18, he had said, “I personally feel it was a tragedy in her personal life so I don’t want to comment on that but a lot of injustice was done to that ‘poor girl’. She has done a brilliant job in Chehre and we are completely backing her and I am sure people would love to see her back on the silver screen."