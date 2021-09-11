News updates from HT: Karnal sit-in to end after administration accepts farmers' demands and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnal farmers to end protest after administration agrees to their demands

Announcement regarding this was made during a joint press conference by farmers leaders and Karnal administration. Read more

Did US make a mistake? Report claims Kabul drone strike killed aid worker, 9 of his family members

The US may have mistakenly targeted an aid worker rather than Islamic State fighters in a drone strike in Kabul, according to the New York Times. Read more

‘A player should return to setup only after 3-4 years but seems like MS Dhoni’s case was special': Kapil Dev

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev welcomed BCCI's decision to appoint Dhoni as India's mentor for T20 World Cup. Read more

Ankita Lokhande recalls her 'really weird' first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput: 'He was very angry'

Ankita Lokhande has spoken about her first meeting with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that it was ‘really weird’. Read more

India-bound Husqvarna electric bike, scooter make first public debut

The public debut of Husqvarna's electric range took place at the recently held IAA International Motor Show 2021 in Munich Germany. Read more

Beautiful day to go after your dreams: Alia Bhatt does Sukhasana for Saturday yoga session

Getting fit and healthy is something that Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt promotes with her occasional posts on yoga and gym exercise sessions. Read more

Rescue team releases massive green sea turtle back into the wild

A video shared on Instagram by Australia Zoo has created a buzz online and won people's hearts. It captures the release of a massive sea turtle. Read more