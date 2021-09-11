Rescue team releases massive green sea turtle back into the wild. Watch

A video shared on Instagram by Australia Zoo has created a buzz online and won people's hearts. The wonderful clip captures the release of a massive sea turtle.

"Robert releases Maggie the turtle into the wild | Irwin Family Adventures. Join Robert and the incredible team from the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital as they release Maggie the massive green sea turtle back into the wild!" reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin's son, explaining about the turtle that weighs over 140 kg. The video then shows a team at the zoo getting ready to release the animal. The rest of the video also captured how they complete the task. What makes the video even more wonderful to watch is how the turtle swims towards the bottom after being released.

Take a look at the video that may leave you smiling a lot - and a little emotional too.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 48,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments. Many thanked Robert and wrote how he reminded them of his dad Steve Irwin.

“It is so cool to see Robert and it reminded me of Steve Irwin, that almost made me cry. I love that he is carrying on the work of saving animals and educating the public,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love it when these beautiful creatures are released and even more when they can go on their way, thank you for taking care of them,” shared another. “OMG that was so wonderful to see Robert carrying on Steve’s wonderful work! Bless you Robert,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?