News updates from HT: KCR says Centre ‘ignoring’ state while giving Padma Awards and all the latest news

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)(PTI FILE)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 09:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Telangana CM KCR says Centre ‘ignoring’ state while giving Padma Awards

Two-time Olympic medalist and India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu is among 29 women, who were honoured with Padma Awards 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind. Read more here

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli drops big hint on Team India's next T20I captain in his last match as skipper

Team India captain Virat Kohli gave a strong hint over the next T20I captain during the toss in side's final game of the 2021 T20 World Cup game against Namibia. Read more here

Padma Awards 2020: Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor honoured with Padma Shri awards, watch videos

Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor were honoured with the Padma Shri award on Monday evening. Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut was also honoured. Read more here

Man uses dart to pop multiple huge balloons at one go. Watch

The balloon popping video also received tons of excited reactions. Read more here

Priyanka Chopra dances to this Shah Rukh Khan song at her Diwali bash, watch unseen video

Priyanka Chopra dances to this Shah Rukh Khan song at her Diwali bash, watch unseen video. Read more here

Watch what happened when Ola electric scooter tried bike-like stunts

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posted a video on Twitter of stuntmen trying various feats with the company's new electric scooter.

HT THIS DAY: November 8, 2016 — The black buck stops here, says PM Narendra Modi; abolishes 1000 and 500 bank notes

Army wants new radar for threat detection along China border

Telangana CM KCR says Centre ‘ignoring’ state while giving Padma Awards

Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh to reopen schools for classes 1-7
