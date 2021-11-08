Priyanka Chopra dances to this Shah Rukh Khan song at her Diwali bash, watch unseen video

A new video from Priyanka Chopra's Diwali bash has surfaced online and it shows the Bollywood-Hollywood star dancing to a song from Shah Rukh Khan's film.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali party at their Los Angeles home. The party was attended by many, including Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Kal Penn.

Now, a video from the party has surfaced online in which Priyanka danced to a tropical mix of the title track of Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. The actor, wearing a white lehenga on the occasion, was seen dancing with a drink in her hand. The camera also gave a glimpse of the DJ at the party.

The song, which released in the 2007 film, featured an ensemble of actors making a special appearance. Priyanka Chopra was one of the many stars in it. Others included Rekha, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Jeetendra, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora, Urmila Matondkar and Arbaaz Khan.

A string of Diwali parties took place in Los Angeles last week, most of which Priyanka attended. It began with Mindy Kaling hosting a pre-Diwali party with a number of South Asian stars attending it. Priyanka then hosted a party at her residence.

Sharing pictures from it, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”

She then attended Lilly Singh's post-Diwali bash. In videos from the party, Tesher performed to Jalebi Baby whereas Priyanka brought back her Bollywood moves at the party.

Following a week of festivities, Priyanka made her way to Dubai. She shared a glimpse of her travel on her Instagram Stories. The actor will soon be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections. She also has Citadel and Text For You in the pipeline, among other projects.