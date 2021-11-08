Padma Awards 2020: Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor honoured with Padma Shri awards, watch videos

Karan Johar was honoured with the Padma Shri Award on Monday in New Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was presented with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

In a video from the event, Karan Johar was seen wearing an all-black outfit as he walked up to the stage to receive his award. He met President Kovind with folded hands and posed with the award.

Taking to Twitter, Karan said, “Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love!”

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor was also honoured at the event. Ekta dressed in a white traditional outfit for the event as she received the award.

In a statement to the press, Ekta Kapoor said, “It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my two pillars of strength - my mom and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am!”

Congratulations to our boss lady @ektarkapoor as she has been honoured with the prestigious #PadmaShri award! pic.twitter.com/pBM5gYrL4G — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) November 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut and Adnan Sami were also honoured with the awards. Kangana took to Instagram and shared a video after the ceremony to share a message with her fans.

“People often ask me what do I get by doing all this? Why do I do all this? This is not your job. So this award is my answer to them. Padma Shri ke roop mein jo mujhe sammaan mila hai ye bahut logon ke mooh band karega (This Padma Shri will silence a lot of people),” she said, in an excerpt of her video.

Adnan, on the other hand, spoke to ANI and expressed his gratitude. “Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to Govt. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well,” he said.