T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli drops big hint on Team India's next T20I captain in his last match as skipper

Team India's Virat Kohli on Monday hinted at the side's next T20I skipper during the toss in his last match as the captain in the shortest format of the game. Kohli had announced ahead of the tournament that he would be stepping down from the leadership role in T20Is.

While Kohli didn't name the next T20I captain explicitly, the 33-year-old said that Rohit Sharma -- the current vice-captain -- has been "overlooking" the side for some time.

"It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward. I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking things for a while now," Kohli said during the toss.

Rohit Sharma has been widely touted as Team India's next skipper in the shortest format. While the opener is yet to have an extended run as an international captain, his record as skipper in T20Is is exemplary, having won 15 of the 19 games he led Team India in.

Earlier, India were eliminated from the T20 World Cup on Sunday after Afghanistan faced an 8-wicket defeat to New Zealand, meaning the game against Namibia will be Kohli's last game as a T20I captain.

Incidentally, this will be Virat Kohli's 50th match as skipper in the shortest format of international cricket. He led India to victory in 29 games, with 16 ending in a defeat.

